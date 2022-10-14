Ex-Longview police lieutenant arrested on federal online solicitation of minor charge released on bond

Federal court online records show Vanover posted the $50,000 bond and was released into the custody of his wife

LONGVIEW, Texas — A former Longview Police Department lieutenant arrested on a federal charge of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online was released after posting a $50,000 bond Thursday.

Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released the next day, according to online records.

Federal court online records show Vanover posted the bond and was released into the custody of his wife. Conditions of his release were sealed.

Vanover was ordered to appear in front of Judge Patricia Barksdale in the Middle District of Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m., federal court records stated.

Longview police said on Tuesday, the FBI contacted the police department regarding an investigation involving one of the department’s officers.

LPD said in a Facebook post the FBI arrested the employee, who was just identified as a "peace officer," at the police department with assistance from this agency. The officer resigned from LPD.

According to reporting from the Longview News-Journal, conservations on social media between a man, who was later identified as Vanover, and two undercover FBI agents are detailed in a 52-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to the document obtained by our news partners, the man was looking for sex with girls, and the conversations show the social media user accessed the app on devices registered to the city of Longview.

On Dec. 8, 2020, a man with username “jjdad36, who later identified as Vanover, asked an undercover agent about having sex with her 9-year-old daughter. The texts from the conversation detailed "jjdad36" 's efforts to have sex with the young girl, the document read.

Through a subpoena of the social media app, the FBI investigator learned the "jjdad36" username was associated with “Set E. Vanover” and a New Diana address. They also found a phone number with the account, which connected to the city of Longview and listed Seth Vanover as the contact, the document stated.

Another conversation from July this year show a messages from a different FBI agent and an account called "jattleson." The account "jattleson" was interested in meeting the agent's girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter.

According to the document, "jattleson" replied in a private message once the undercover agent shared a message saying “Anybody in FL with any yung?”

At one point in the messages, the agent asks how old "jattleson" is. The user says 44 and then sends a photo a nude man standing in front of a bathroom mirror, the document detailed.