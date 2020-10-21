Ex-Longview teacher indicted in Harrison County on child sex assault charges

According to the indictment, the alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than age 14 occurred on or about June 1, 2017, through July 16, 2020.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A former Longview High School has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury on four counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of continuous sex abuse of a child younger than age 14.

Topher James Stout, 41, was initially arrested this summer in Longview and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police responded to a residence on the Harrison County side of Longview.

According to the indictments, the alleged sexual assault of a child occurred July 9, 2020; July 1, 2020; March 1, 2019; and Dec. 1, 2018. The alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child occurred Nov. 1, 2018, and June 1, 2020.