Ex-SFA baseball player killed, football player critically injured in crash

SFA head football coach Colby Carthel says the crash involved a semi.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A former Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) baseball player was killed and a current football player was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

According to SFA, Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were identified as the students involved in a vehicle accident just north of Corrigan. SFA head football coach Colby Carthel says the crash involved a semi.

McAfoose was killed and Spring was taken to a Houston-area hospital in critical condition.

"Micah was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team, and Graylan is a member of the SFA football team," SFA said in a statement. "Our entire community is deeply saddened by Micah’s death and Graylan’s injuries. Counselors are available for students at The Health and Wellness Hub for emergency walk-ins, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help McAfoose's family with final expenses. Click here to donate.

The university says faculty and staff members can receive assistance by contacting the SFA Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-346-3549.