Ex-Smith County constable won't appeal conviction, has remaining charges dropped

The Smith County District Attorney's Office said Friday that Black waived his right to appeal Wednesday.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Former Smith County Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black has denied the right to appeal his recent conviction on a charge of official oppression in exchange for the dismissal of remaining charges.

Black was convicted of official oppression Sept. 16 and sentenced the next day to six months in the Smith County Jail. He also was fined $4,000 and removed from office.

The Smith County District Attorney's Office said Friday that Black waived his right to appeal Wednesday.

He was found guilty of using the power of his office to request sexual favors from a woman seeking supervised visitation of her child.