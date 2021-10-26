Former teacher charged with online solicitation of minor opts for bench trial in Gregg County

Lauren Nolan, 27, of Longview was indicted in Gregg County on the charges Oct. 7, 2020.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A former Carthage teacher accused of online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship with a student is set for a bench trial next year in Gregg County.

Lauren Nolan, 27, of Longview was indicted in Gregg County on the charges Oct. 7, 2020. Her case is set for a bench trial Feb. 9, 2022, in the 124th District Court. Nolan waived her right to a jury trial on Oct. 15. The case will be heard by Judge Alfonso Charles if not settled before the trial date.

According to the indictments, Nolan was a Carthage High School employee when she shared a video of herself “exposing her breasts and genital area” to a student at Carthage Junior High in March 2018.