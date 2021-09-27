Ex-Tyler Legacy principal sentenced to 3 years deferred adjudication, 120 hours of community service for drug possession

Dan Crawford was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

TYLER, Texas — The former principal of Tyler Legacy High School pleaded guilty on Monday and was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Dan Crawford was originally arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday, June 28. He was later released on $1,500 bond.

Crawford was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication, 120 hours of community service and $180 fine.

The sentencing stems from an incident that occurred at Crawford’s home on June 2 where police were assisting an emergency medical call.

When police arrived at Crawford's home in early June, court documents state he was leaned against the back door of his residence with a red face and neck that were completely covered in blood.

He was sitting underneath a large pool of blood and appeared to have a large cut on the back of his head, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said the officer saw two puddles of blood across the kitchen late at night on June 2, and next to the sink the officer found a small baggie with a "white powdery substance."

That substance was tested immediately and presumptively identified as cocaine. On June 16, results from a forensic scientist at the Texas Department of Public Safety lab in Tyler confirmed the substance was about .22 grams of cocaine.