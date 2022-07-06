Ex-Van Zandt County chief deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force on inmate

Shelton faces a 44-month federal prison sentence following his guilty plea. A sentencing date will be set after a presentence investigation, the DOJ said.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: This video was produced in March 2022.

A former Van Zandt County chief deputy, who previously avoided prosecution locally, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to using excessive force and violating a jail inmate's civil rights.

Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61, enter his guilty plea in the Eastern District of Texas and admitted to repeatedly hitting a handcuffed and compliant inmate in the face, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In court, Shelton admitted that he caused serious bodily injury to the inmate while in front of several other officers in the Rolling Oaks area of Wills Point. He told the court he hit the inmate out of frustration, according to the DOJ statement.

“Those who hold leadership positions inside sheriff’s offices violate the public trust when they abuse their official authority and position to carry out assaults on people detained in their custody,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable law enforcement officers, at every level, who abuse their authority by using excessive force to deprive people of their constitutional rights.”

Shelton faces a 44-month federal prison sentence following his guilty plea. A sentencing date will be set after a presentence investigation, the DOJ said.

According to Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry, Shelton avoided prosecution locally earlier this year by surrendering his peace officer license permanently.

Federal authorities later charged Shelton with civil rights violations.

Former Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix and two of his deputies were initially indicted for giving a false statement to a peace officer. However, their charges were dismissed.

An indictment in March accused Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell of witnessing ex-chief deputy Shelton's use of excessive force against an inmate, identified as Nicholas Crouch, and lying to a Texas Ranger when interviewed in December 2021.

In a statement, Curry said a conviction of a class B misdemeanor like giving a false statement does not disqualify a person from serving as a peace officer.

Curry said a potential conviction of a crime involving dishonesty would cause significant issues for future investigations and prosecutions in the county.

"Special Prosecutor Bill Turner and I determined that the interest of justice would be best served by protecting those future cases on behalf of victims and agreeing to dismiss the charges in exchange for resignation from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office," Curry said.