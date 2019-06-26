MARSHALL, Texas — The copyright infringement case of former Wiley College professor and Bossier City resident David Whitehead against Netflix Inc., Marvel Entertainment, Viacom and Walt Disney Inc. is going to Los Angeles.

After listening to arguments from both sides during a 20-minute motion hearing held in Marshall’s federal court on Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne granted the parties’ joint motion for a change of venue, transferring the case from the Eastern District of Texas to the Central District of California.

“I’m going to Los Angeles!” a beaming Whitehead exclaimed as he exited the courthouse, celebrating the judge’s decision.

