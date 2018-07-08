According to a press release, troopers responded to a single car accident on Farm-To-Market Road 346.

A preliminary crash investigation indicated that a Nissan Murano driven by Joseph Van, 41, of Flint was driving north on FM 346 when the vehicle went off the road and and into Lake Palestine. Two people in a boat helped the driver get to safety.

The driver admitted to texting while driving.

The two people in the boat was First Baptist Church of Lavon Pastor Brad Patterson and Rockwall Police officer Colt Church.

The two were taking a trip with their families and enjoying time by the pool when they heard a loud noise.

"Heard my wife say guy just went over the rail and we came running down here," Church said, "It was a miracle that he was alive."

Both Patterson and Church felt like it took forever to reach the car.

"As we were trying to get the boat out it kept getting caught on something," the officer said, "so we were freaking out trying to hurry up and get over there."

They two were not expecting a positive outcome, believe whoever was in the car was most likely dead.

"We're probably going to have to swim in and pull this guy out," Church said.

The car was upside-down, mostly submerged in water, according to Patterson. Joseph Van was already out of the car with hardly any injuries.

"He didn't really have any scratches," Church said, "There was a little bit of blood on his right arm."

Believing the seatbelt is probably what saved Van's life.

"I've been on a lot of accidents where people have not worn their seatbelt and it doesn't come out that good," he said, "He wore a seatbelt, I assume."

Linda Sessions has lived at Lake Palestine her entire life. She has never seen anything like this. She also said, she was in awe of what the two men did.

For Church, it was all instinct, "As a police officer it's something that's kind of just in our nature to step up and try to help out where we can and be available more than anything."

