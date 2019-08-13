KEMP, Texas —

The Kemp community is still in shock after Saturday's house fire that killed John and Mildred Hitchcock.

“My husband helped him mow and cut down trees, fix water lines and this and that,” a neighbor of the Hitchcock's said. “He loved to talk to my husband because they were both VA’s.”

According to the Henderson County Fire Marshal, the fire started at around 9:20 p.m.

Witnesses say nearly a dozen fire trucks from Trinidad, Seven Points, Tool and Payne Springs fire departments.

When firefighters extinguished the flames, they discovered the elderly couple's bodies.

“I was watching TV and usually I sit so I can see out," A witnessed recalled. "'What is that?' My Grandson got up and looked and said, 'Oh no! [...] Mr. John’s house is on fire!'”

She says she and her husband tried to save the Hitchcock's, but the flames were too intense.

Chloe Bradford

She says she quickly called 9-1-1. She says it took 35 minutes for them to respond to the scene.

RELATED: 2 killed following Saturday night house fire in Kemp

Chloe Bradford

The neighbor says it also took a while to extinguish the home due to lake of water.

“When they got here, they needed more water, but we don’t have any water hookups out here," the witnesses said.

RELATED: 1 dead after morning house fire in Smith County

A Trinidad firefighter and Seven Points police officer were taken to the hospital while helping to fight the fire.

RELATED: Marshall firefighters battle early morning blaze

RELATED: 1 hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover south of Kilgore