Expansion of Eaton Corporation manufacturing facility expected to create over 200 jobs in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The expansion of a global technology company will lead to the creation of over 200 new jobs in Nacogdoches.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that Eaton Corporation will expand its manufacturing facility for voltage regulators, Cooper Power Systems LLC, in Nacogdoches. Cooper Systems is a subsidiary of Eaton, which is a global technology leader in electrical components, systems, and services for power quality, distribution, and control.

Abbott said this project should create 200 new jobs and more than $100 million in capital investment.

"Texas’ unmatched business climate, highly skilled workforce, and reasonable business regulations encourage companies like Eaton to expand and grow operations in our state," Abbott said. "The expansion of Eaton’s Cooper Power Systems location in Nacogdoches is a major win for hardworking East Texans, bringing hundreds of good-paying jobs and millions in capital investment to the community. Growing Texas' capabilities in this industry supply chain and investing in energy infrastructure is critical to cementing our state's position as a global energy leader. I look forward to the ongoing partnership with Eaton as we work to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

State Sen. Robert Nichols said he's thrilled that Eaton is expanding its footprint in Nacogdoches as the investment will help grow the local economy.

"Eaton manufactures essential components that are critical to the function and resilience of our electric grid. This is an exciting time for the city of Nacogdoches and East Texas," Nichols said.

State Rep. Travis Clardy also shared his excitement for the development and thanked Abbott as well as city and county leaders for their commitment to this expansion.

"We are all excited about Eaton’s historic announcement and investment in Nacogdoches," Clardy said."Our corporate partners at Eaton have long recognized the potential of our community, and the jobs created by this expansion are vitally important to our local and regional economy. This expansion will prove to be a pivotal moment for House District 11 and demonstrates the Lone Star State’s commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity."

Eaton Senior Vice President Guillaume Laur said the company is making a $100 million investment to expand its Nacogdoches operations and respond to the need for "critical power distribution infrastructure to support electrification, grid modernization, and resilience." The investment will double Eaton’s production capacity of voltage regulators and three-phase transformers.

He added Eaton is excited to create 218 new positions in Nacogdoches, which grows Eaton's Nacogdoches team to 625 employees.