Expert: Tips for staying safe and smart while shopping this holiday season

LONGVIEW, Texas — The 2022 holiday shopping season promises to be an unpredictable one. The labor shortage and supply chain issues are already throwing a wrench into holiday shopping. Electronics, toys, and other products will be (or already are) in short supply, and retailers are struggling to staff up as the shopping season nears.

Product shortages and increased online shopping are likely to result in even more online purchase scams this year. More than one third (37.4%) of all cams reported in 2021 were online purchase scams, according to the to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report. Shortages are likely to make purchase scams even more common as desperate shoppers turn to shady websites in hopes of finding this year’s must-have gift.