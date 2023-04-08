EXPERTS: Gas prices on rise due to heat, supply and demand

Right now, drivers in Texas are paying an average of $3.49 for a gallon of regular gas. That’s up 10 cents from just a week ago.

TYLER, Texas — The heat is taking a toll on East Texas, and it’s also helping drive up prices at the gas station.

As the temperatures soar into the triple digits, refineries across the U.S. are forced to dial back production.

"We have seen some reports of refinery utilization being a little bit lower impacted by the excessive heat, certainly that can cut into supply at a time when of course, demand is high," AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

Supply and demand is a major factor when it comes to the price at the pump, he said.

Armbruster said that’s not the only factor.

"About 50% of the cost of a gallon of gas on the retail level is going to be determined by the price of crude oil. We see more expensive crude prices at a time of year when you still have a lot of people traveling," Armbruster said.

At the beginning of June crude oil was around $67 a barrel, now it’s a little over $80 a barrel.



"There's a lot of people around the around the world that are cutting, production, and rig counts down," said Jay Young, an oil industry expert.

AAA also points to OPEC production cuts that are expected to impact global production output for at least another month. Armbruster said if crude oil prices go down, then what we pay at the pump will also go down.