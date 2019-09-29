TYLER, Texas — Texans need to fill out the 2020 U.S. census because it will determine federal funding and whether or not they get fair representation in Congress and City Council.

That was the message that experts shared last week at the University of Texas at Tyler during a discussion about the 2020 U.S. census and the redistricting efforts that will begin in 2021 in response to the data collected.

Mark Owens, a political science professor at UT Tyler, pointed to census data showing that the Texas population has increased 17% from 2010 to 2018. Smith County’s population has increased 9.7%, and Tyler’s has increased 9.1%.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.