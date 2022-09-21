Explicit video shared on Bullard Police Department Facebook page came from hack

Chief Jeff Bragg said there will be a review of the department's policies and procedures and a thorough administrative inquiry

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard Police Department said Wednesday an explicit video shared on the department's Facebook page was the result of the account getting illegally hacked.

According to the Chief of Police Jeff Bragg, the police administration was notified about the inappropriate video in the early morning hours of Wednesday. He said officials took immediate action to remove the post.

Further investigation showed the account manager for the Facebook page had been illegally hacked. The video was uploaded by an outside source, Bragg said.

Bragg said there will be a review of the department's policies and procedures and a thorough administrative inquiry to make sure this incident doesn't happen again.