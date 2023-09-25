EXPLORING THE CALDWELL ZOO: Zookeepers showcase art of giving bobcats manicures

Liam the bobcat receives a manicure by his own volition. Through positive reinforcement training, he learned to place his paw on the edge of the enclosure.

TYLER, Texas — Just like people, bobcats need their nails trimmed. The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler has been using positive reinforcement training to help their bobcats stay clean and healthy.

Liam the bobcat frequently receives a manicure by his own volition. Through positive reinforcement training, he has learned to place his paw on the edge of the enclosure to allow the keeper to trim his nails.

Zookeeper Hayley Bragg said a close eye must be kept on Liam’s dewclaw. If it is not trimmed frequently, the claw could wrap around and poke the cat in his foot. The rest of his nails do not require trimmings as frequently. However, zookeepers routinely check his paws to make sure he is happy and healthy.

In the wild, bobcats wear down their claws from the rough surfaces they walk on. While the zoo tries to emulate the wild as best they can, the bobcats still need regular manicures to stay healthy and happy.