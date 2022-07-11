EXPLORING EAST TEXAS: People release inner rage, artist at Nac Smash N' Paint Rooms

In the rage room, guests can use anything from hammers, bats and mallets to break printers, glass bottles and more.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Need a place to get some much-needed stress relief and inner rage? A new business in Nacogdoches may have just what you need for a smashing good time.

Located in the heart of Deep East Texas, Nac Smash N' Paint Rooms lets visitors get into a "rage room," grab a tool of their choosing and smash till their heart's content, releasing the inner stress, strife and drama in life.

Owner Jerome Brown calls his business a fun and safe way to relieve stress.

"People coming here stressed out and just come out relief. Come in, we suit you up we suit you off from head to toe, we have helmets, we have goggles. Other than that you just go off in there and just have a good time," Brown said. "Anything you can think about a break or smash we have it."

In the rage room, guests can use anything from hammers, bats and mallets to break printers, glass bottles and more. Sometimes there's even an old car available for busting up.

In addition to raging, customers also have the glow-in-the-dark splatter room available for another form of relaxation.

Participants get a canvass and squirt bottles of paint to create masterpieces of splatter art, which includes on paper, each other and the walls.

"Our paint is water based. So it comes about to close very easily and just go off and then throw paint on everyone but we give you a canvas that you can take home," Brown said.

Customers receive a plastic poncho, shower cap and shoe covers for the paint room fun.

For a third adventure, Nac Smash N' Paint has a variety of selfie booths with several themes, such as Barbie, a classroom, the grocery store, first-class plane ride and more, for some memorable photos and shenanigans.

"The selfie booths is just really Instagram-able everybody loves to take pictures," Brown said.

Nac Smash N' Paint Rooms, located at 4808 South Street in Nacogdoches, offers bookings for birthday parties, date nights, corporate team building events and more.

Those ages 13 and up are welcome. Closed-toe shoes are required; all other safety equipment is provided. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments online are preferred to avoid wait times.