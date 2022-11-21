EXPLORING EAST TEXAS: PUMPJAXE Urban Axe Throwing in Tyler

CBS19 explored PUMPJAXE Urban Axe Throwing, which is the only dedicated axe throwing venue right here in East Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Are you looking to try a new sport? Did you know there are "axe throwing leagues" right here in East Texas?

CBS19 explored PUMPJAXE Urban Axe Throwing, which is the only dedicated axe throwing venue right here in East Texas.

Owner of PUMPJAXE Urban Axe Throwing Sam O'Bier said some people in the leagues have competed in the World Axe Throwing Championship on ESPN.

But, here at PUMPJAXE Urban Axe Throwing, you don't have to throw with the pros to get in the game.