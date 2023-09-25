EXPLORING THE CALDWELL ZOO: Taking a look at animals' meal preparations

On average, the zoo goes through 5,000 pounds (about three times the weight of a smart car) of food per day -- the largest portion going toward the elephants.

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo is home to many animals who have big appetites.

On average, the zoo goes through 5,000 pounds (about three times the weight of a smart car) of food per day. The largest portion of the 5,000 goes to the zoo’s largest animal: the elephant.

To accommodate for the variety of animal diets, the zoo stocks almost every type of food, including mealworms, sweet potatoes and deer meat. Each animal’s meals are carefully portioned to include the right amount of protein and vitamins.

To keep up with all that food in stock, the zoo’s kitchen and freezer are both extremely large and come equipped with a full staff.