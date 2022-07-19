Social media users have captured the moment a possible explosion rocked the Hoover Dam. No injuries were reported.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — A blast shook the Hoover Dam on Tuesday after a transformer on the Arizona side caught fire. Authorities confirmed that the transformer fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Officials with Boulder City in Nevada have confirmed that first responders were on their way for an emergency call at the Hoover Dam, but the fire was extinguished before the department arrived on scene.

Users on social media captured footage of the explosion and fire.

Welp. Security at Hoover Dam is working OT today. Yikes. We heard it and saw it and it was SCARY to be on the bridge just above it. 😬 Still, quite a wonder! ⭐️ Posted by Adrienne Tiffany Herro on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the Hoover Dam, said that a transformer at the dam caught fire and was extinguished by the on-site fire brigade.

No injuries were reported, and there is no risk to the power grid, the Bureau of Reclamation said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said that traffic to US 93 is unaffected by the fire. There are no road closures related to the events at the dam.

The Bureau of Reclamation is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Stay with 12News as we continue to update you with more information.

