Explosion, fire at world-famous Greenberg Smoked Turkey called 'tragic incident'

No injuries were reported.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler fire crews rushed to the site of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, Inc., the famed East Texas meat processing plant, for reports of a structure fire and explosion around 8:30 Friday evening.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said that when units arrived, they saw significant plumes of black smoke, flames inside the building and debris littering the roadway. The roll-up doors on one end of the building were blown off their hinges, and it was “obvious there had been some type of explosion,” Findley said.

While there are multiple commercial buildings at the Greenberg Turkeys property, located at 221 McMurrey Drive, the units most affected in the event were used largely for storage of turkey product and contained a number of large freezer units, Findley said.