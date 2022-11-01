Extensive damage left to all floors of the Ramey house from Saturday’s fire

“Still currently very surreal to get that call that 605 South is on fire from one of our employees that was actually on the way to the office.”

TYLER, Texas — Two days following the devastating fire in one of Tyler’s historic landmarks, the Ramey house suffered minor to significant damage.

The home's damage may look minor from the outside, but on the inside is where the home suffered extensive damage from the third story down to the ground floor.

“There's not a piece of wood in here that's not damaged at this point, lots of water damage to the first and second floor,” said Jacob Law, Co-owner and Chief Operations Officer of Stonewater Roofing. "We've had service masters out and they were pumping out about five and a half feet of water out of the basement."

Laws says the fire began from the third floor, which also suffered the most signifcant damage.

"The fire department was able to minimize the fire itself to the third floor, which is pretty much gone at this point," said Law.

Since 1903, the Ramey house has played a significant part to people in the community. The home was once owned by the founder of the Rose Festival, Thomas Brown Ramey. It also served as the executive office for Stonewater Roofing and office space for folks in the community.

The building may not be usable for now, but Law believes it can be restored with the community’s support.

“It has been an honor to see everyone that's reached out to want to provide assistance and help,” Law added. “We're gonna move forward one step at a time, I have hoped that there's hope for it, you know anything is possible to be able to bring it back the way it was and better even.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. In the meantime, Law says the company is awaiting a fire inspection and insurance to come in before they can move forward with cleanup efforts.