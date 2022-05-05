x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Exterior of Rose Complex Convention Center expected to be completed by June

Construction of the Rose Complex, which is about a $28 million project, started after the demolition of Harvey Convention Center in August.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from April 2021.

Most of the walls are up at the new Rose Complex Convention Center in Tyler as crews aim to move construction inside the new facility by the end of June.

Construction of the Rose Complex, which is about a $28 million project, started after the demolition of Harvey Convention Center in August.

“We actually have so much going on construction-wise,” said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin during Wednesday's State of the Tourism Luncheon.

Read more from our news partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph. 

RELATED: City of Tyler moves forward with Rose Complex project

RELATED: Vertical construction begins on the Tyler Rose Complex