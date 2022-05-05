Exterior of Rose Complex Convention Center expected to be completed by June

Construction of the Rose Complex, which is about a $28 million project, started after the demolition of Harvey Convention Center in August.

Most of the walls are up at the new Rose Complex Convention Center in Tyler as crews aim to move construction inside the new facility by the end of June.

Construction of the Rose Complex, which is about a $28 million project, started after the demolition of Harvey Convention Center in August.

“We actually have so much going on construction-wise,” said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin during Wednesday's State of the Tourism Luncheon.