JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony and Meteorologist Chandlor Jordan make sure you're prepared in case of another winter storm.

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop.

In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).

We'll explain the difference between frost and freeze warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

We also look back at the Jeep squad who came to the rescue to help people get to work when the roadways were iced over.

We'll also provide helpful tips on how to winterize your home and vehicle.

"We’ve got a winter weather handbook with key terms and dates you should remember," Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony said. "And finally, we’ve got the winter weather forecast. What does the rest of winter hold? Is there another deep freeze coming?"

Tune in to EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.