EYE ON EDUCATION: Longview ISD teacher makes lifelong impact on student

Maria Gonzalez was in the fourth grade when she came to the U.S. and seven years later thanks the teacher who taught her English in touching essay.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers not only teach academic lessons, but sometimes they impact students’ lives more than they know.

Each year, students at all Longview ISD campuses compete in the lamplighter essay competition — where students write about how someone has impacted their life. Maria Gonzalez was in the fourth grade when she came to the U.S. and seven years later thanks the teacher who taught her English in touching essay.

In her essay, Gonzales talk about her journey coming to a new country and having to learn a whole new language. She says her teacher, Rebekkah Hernandez’s dedication and passion to teach is something she will always remember.

“She made me feel like I wasn't alone, said Gonzalez. “Ms. Hernandez taught me almost everything I know, because as far as I remember, I didn't know English. Not even a little, but with her help I was slowly learning.”

Maria says every year she wrote about the influence Ms. Hernandez made one her, but this year was special because she wasn’t expecting to win a Lamplighter Award, “this year, somehow I just kind of got lucky, but every year I added something to it,” she said. “I always try to get creative with you know, emotions to it and everything."

Hernandez, a teacher at South Ward Elementary, says hearing these kind words makes teaching worthwhile. It’s even sweeter when she hears them from a student she had in her class seven years ago. “It was very emotional, said Hernandez. “It was very touching because you don't know what's going on inside of the kid's head when they are there in the classroom.”

Not only is teaching about showing students academic tools, but to make an influence in their lives.

"My goal is I always want them to have the best eight months of their time as possible with me,” said Hernandez. “That's my goal, if I don't know what the future holds for them, but when they look back on their life I want them to remember that that was when we worked really hard, they learned, read a lot, they had great times.”