TYLER, Texas —

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao on Tuesday announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $477 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Texas will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

As part of the program, the FAA has awarded $100,000 to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for security enhancements.

Other Texas airports to receive grants are:

$8,000,000 to Fort Worth Alliance Airport for residential noise mitigation

$4,627,750 to San Antonio International Airport to build a taxiway

There will be a total of 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.