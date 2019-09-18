Most East Texas colleges are seeing fewer students enrolled in the fall, with Kilgore College a big exception.

LeTourneau University in Longview had 3,150 students enroll in the fall 2019 semester. Last year, the campus had 3,175 students in the fall semester.

While East Texas Baptist University in Marshall has posted its second highest enrollment in university history, according to a written statement from the university, fall enrollment decreased.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.