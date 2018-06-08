TYLER — After a long summer of workouts, high school football players around the state began fall practice with less than a month remaining before the season begins.

At midnight, players at Winnsboro High School met on the field for their first fall practice.

While some schools in Texas had their practice in the wee hours of the morning, many took the field later in the morning for fall practice.

Other schools will begin practice next week.

According to UIL rules, schools must give players a five-day acclamation period.

During the first two practices, players are only permitted to wear helmets, t-shirts and shorts. In the third and fourth practice, players are allowed to wear shoulder pads and girdles.

On the fifth day of practice, players again are allowed to wear shoulder pads and girdles. The UIL allows person-to-person contact, but full contact is not permitted.

For each of the five days, total practice time is limited to four hours, with three hours of practice and a one-hour break.

Following the acclamation period, players will begin practice with full pads and full contact. Two-a-day practices are also permitted to begin.

If a school holds two-a-day practices, players may only practice for a maximum of five hours between the two practices. There must be a recovery time of two hours between practices and a one hour break during practices.

Full contact is allowed during only one of the two practices and two-a-day practices cannot happen on two consecutive days.

On days where there is only one practice, players may practice for up to three hours with a one hour break. Full contact is allowed.

Players are allowed only 90 minutes of full contact practice per week.

Once school begins, players are only allowed eight hours of practice outside of the school day per week.

High school football season kicks off on August 30.

