Fallen Panola County sheriff's deputy memorialized in painting

Deputy Chris Dickerson was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A gift from a neighboring sheriff's office will forever memorialize a fallen Panola County sheriff's deputy.

Capt. Joey Bartlett of the Shreveport Police Department and JaNiece Cefalu with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office presented a painting of Chris Dickerson during a ceremony Wednesday morning attended by Dickerson's wife and two children.

Cefalu painted the portrait that was given to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, and a framed copy also was presented to Dickerson’s wife, Krista.