The Nacogdoches County Combined Area Law Enforcement will be hosting the Fallen Peace Officer’s Memorial Service at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center on Tuesday May 15, 2018 at 10 a.m.

They will be honoring fallen peace officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the citizens of Nacogdoches County. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston will be the guest speaker.

Nacogdoches County has had 10 officers killed in the line of duty since 1871.

There will be several family members and friends of officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty at the ceremony. The public is encouraged to attend and show support.

