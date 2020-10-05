TYLER, Texas — Tony Delia, known locally as the Buttlerfly Man, operates the butterfly house at the Breedlove Nursery. Delia was worried for a time the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent him from showing off his monarch butterflies.

Delia says he is thrilled that he was able to open the house, though he is still playing it safe.

"I do wear my mask," Delia says. "I will be wearing it throughout the day because COVID is still a concern."

Paul Breedlove, who owns the nursery, says the butterfly house is a great opportunity for families to leave the house for a safe activity.

"The weather's beautiful! People are ready to get out," Breedlove said. "And it's a safe venue because we can keep your distance."

Both Breedlove and Delia took specific precautions to ensure the safety of anyone who comes into the butterfly house.

"We're allowing just a few people at a time to go into the butterfly house, mostly families," Breedlove explained. "And we're trying to keep everybody distant in line."

Visitors say they felt safe and enjoyed the experience of learning about butterflies.