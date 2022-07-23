Longview families frustrated over continued vandalism at Grace Hill Cemetery

Many of the more than 100 headstones in the cemetery have been damaged.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview families are fed up with the vandalism at their loved ones' final resting place -- Grace Hill Cemetery.

Many of the more than 100 headstones in the cemetery have been damaged.

Jamie Smith often visits the cemetery to honor her late mother, Carol Jean Smith. Jamie was just 2-years-old when she lost her mother in a car accident.

On Thursday, July 21, she saw her mother's headstone had been vandalized with a center picture of her completely shattered.

"I wanted to find who did it." Smith said. "I felt a lot of anger and rage, to be honest. I come out here and expect to see this site how it was when I left the day before, most definitely not that, just a huge upset."

Jamie has five relatives buried at the cemetery and says this isn't the first time one of her loved ones' stones has been tampered with.

"Sometimes, the people who mow and cut the grass out here have ran over my great grandfather's World War II tombstone," Smith added. "I don't know how many times we've had to get replaced. It's not just my family; it's multiple people out here."

Many people have reached out to the City of Longview for answers as to how they plan to solve this ongoing problem. The city is working with the Longview Police Department in hopes of coming up with a solution.

"It's an unfortunate situation anytime this happens, and I did speak with our Longview Police Department, and they are looking into this most recent event that happened," said Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. "We are trying to figure out how we can prevent it from happening moving forward."

Until they figure out who has been causing the damage, the city says they will to protect the cemetery, so other families don't feel the same heartbreak.

"The city says we're going to try to get more people out here with more security, they're going to try to see if they can get some cameras out here," Smith said. "All I've got to say is, 'I know it takes time but I hope it happens and I hope it works'. I would like to figure out some type of way to get those tombstones fixed."

Jamie has a GoFundMe account set up to help cover the cost to fix her mother's headstone, but wants to do more to help families struggling to cover repair costs.