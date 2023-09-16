Families of missing persons and unsolved cases continue searching for answers

Kassandra Gonzales went missing on August 12th, her family says the pain of not knowing what happened to her, is unbearable and they are heartbroken.

SAN ANTONIO — Saturday afternoon at the corner of Goliad Road and Southeast Military Driver, you could hear car horns blaring. Honk for the missing aims to bring awareness to missing people and unsolved cases in San Antonio.

"Giving families here the opportunity here to talk about their family members, raise awareness, but they still need the public's help," said Nina Brooks, President/Founder Search and Support San Antonio

The event brought families together to share their stories and their journey's for answers. Bianca Carrasco's family has been searching for answers since May 2016. The mother of 3 went missing after leaving her home.

"Her husband was the last person to see her, allegedly she walked away on foot from her home in San Antonio, and there has been no trace of her since," said Jovanna Burney, Bianca's sister.

Burney says not knowing what happened to her has been traumatizing.

"It's frustrating. We want answers for her. She's not here to speak for herself," said Burney.

Paula Martinez is the daughter of Pauline Diaz. Diaz was last seen in an H-E-B parking lot in 2010. Martinez says their family has been shaken to the core.

"It's been like a horrible roller coaster ride," Martinez said.

Martinez says they also want answers.

"We're still searching, and we will continue one way or another. We're not going to let here just fade." Martinez added.

Kassandra Gonzalez has been missing just over a month. The mother of 4 was last seen on August 12th.

"She left with a friend from my brother's house, and that friend says he doesn't remember nothing, that he was blacked out. There's also another person that I believe was involved in her disappearance." said Alyssa Ballard, Kassandra's sister

The family is hoping someone will speak up. They are offering a $3,000 reward.

"It's a pain that is unbearable right now. We're just lost and confused, very heartbroken," Ballard said.

Nina Brooks with Search and Support San Antonio says you can help by volunteering or by sharing a flier online. Brooks says it just takes a click, not even one second of your time.

If you would like to help by volunteering or support the organization you can click here.

