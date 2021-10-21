Investigator: Convicted ex-nurse's laptop showed search for serial killer information before his arrest

William Davis was found guilty of capital murder on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

TYLER, Texas — A United States Secret Service special agent testified Thursday William George Davis, who was convicted of capital murder this week for killing four patients, viewed an online article titled, "List of serial killers by number of victims," about a month before his arrest in 2018.

Davis, 37, of Hallsville, a former nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, was found guilty Tuesday of injecting air into four patients’ arterial systems and causing their deaths. Those patients were John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.

The punishment phase of the trial began Wednesday with the prosecution’s assertion that Davis killed three more patients and tried to kill five others.

U.S. Secret Service Agent John Day said he analyzed a laptop with a username that was connected to Davis. The analysis showed the searches made on the computer and saved on the hard drive.

Day said the user either started searching "Mother Frances hospital" or fully searched “Mother Frances hospital investigating possible serial killer” on March 16, 2018.

Someone on the same laptop viewed the Wikipedia article with a list of serial killers that same day and looked at an article about serial killers on a cable news website, Day said.

Davis was booked into the Smith County Jail and has remained there since April 2018 on bonds totaling $8.75 million.

The defense noted the laptop data showed the date a user last logged in as 2016; however, Day said that data doesn’t always get updated.