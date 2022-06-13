Family asking for fair investigation into woman who died while in Dallas police custody

The family of 47-year-old DeeDee Hall says her death could’ve been preventable and that they want a fair investigation.

DALLAS — Last week, Dallas police released details about a woman who died on the way to a hospital while in custody.

While the investigation continues, the family of 47-year-old DeeDee Hall says her death could’ve been preventable and that they want a fair investigation.

“Always helping people. Giving, and just loving,” said Robbi Reed, the victim’s cousin.

Heartbroken and overwhelmed, Reed shared memories of her cousin.

“DeeDee was full of life,” said Reed.

Hall died while being taken to Baylor Hospital at the end of May.

“The mistreatment that I witnessed was hard to watch. It dehumanized DeeDee,” said Reed.

Dallas police released body-cam footage of their encounters with DeeDee right before her death.

“What’s going on? The people at the cars were worried about you,” was heard in the body-cam footage.

Police responded to a 911 call on Garland Road, south of Interstate 635.

“The caller said he believes the subject was under the influence of some sort of drugs or alcohol due the suspect yelling and falling down,” said Terrence Rhodes, deputy chief at the Dallas Police Department.

Body-cam: “What’s your name? Ladamonyon Hall.”

A few minutes later, footage shows DeeDee taking off her clothes..

Body-cam: “They all left me.”

The video shows rescue crews restrain her, take her into the ambulance and place a spit hood over her head.

Body-cam: “Yelling in ambulance.”

During the ride in the ambulance, crews can be heard laughing.

Body-cam: "Hell of a day so far man."

All while DeeDee is struggling to breathe.

Body-cam: "It’s hot dude… mama.."

“You basically see DeeDee telling those folks in the back of the ambulance that she’s dying,” said Justin Moore, a civil rights attorney.

DeeDee’s family says the crew wasn’t giving her the proper attention she needed.

“It showed the actions were inhumane. It almost treated DeeDee like a thing, instead of a person,” said Reed.

Body-cam: “She pulled the dress off, we’re like wow wow.”

Moore is advising the family and wants a fair investigation.

“We want the office of police community of oversight to look into the use of spit hoods,” said Moore.

The family wants someone to be held accountable for their loved one's death.