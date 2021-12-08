East Texas family facing painful decision as terminally-ill son battles cancer with declining health

James and Samantha Bolling, of Henderson, are spending as much time as possible with their son who is terminally ill with brain cancer.

HENDERSON, Texas — Hayden Bolling turned 9-years-old just days ago, but his family knows time is limited.

James and Samantha Bolling, of Henderson, are spending as much time as possible with their son who is terminally ill with brain cancer. Hayden has been fighting cancer since 2016, but recently his condition worsened, causing a special trip to be cut short and forcing the family to face difficult decisions.

In October, Hayden’s family shared the story of their child’s rare diagnosis in hopes of raising funds to take him to the Walt Disney World Resort for a vacation. The Bollings wanted to give their son 110% and give him the best time he could possibly have, especially after being in quarantine since the COVID-19 pandemic began to protect Hayden’s immune system.