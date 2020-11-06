The family who made it possible for Longview’s Fourth of July fireworks show to continue this year saw it as an opportunity to bring “joy” to East Texas during a difficult time.

The Longview City Council today is set to consider formally accepting a $50,000 donation from the Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco and T. Blanco’s restaurants, which consist of 13 restaurants spread across East Texas that are owned by members of the same family. Those family members are Dustin and Molly Anthony and company founder Ronny and Debbie Maxey, Miles Maxey and Meagan and Jeff Kiefer.

The past few months have been difficult, Molly Anthony said, referring to the shelter-at-home orders that temporarily shuttered some businesses and kept people at home. Restaurants, however, were able to stay open through drive-through and curbside services. The restaurateurs were grateful for how East Texans continued to support the businesses, she said, and ensuring the fireworks show continued was a way for their family to show support.

