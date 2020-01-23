TYLER, Texas — Ruben Gutierrez, 69, died in early November from complications due to Legionnaires' disease he contracted at the East Texas State Fair. Now his family has retained attorney Elliot Olsen to look into his death.

"Prior to his death, Mr. Gutierrez suffered greatly was hospitalized twice and ultimately, ultimately died after having to have his colon removed," Olsen said.

As of now, no lawsuit has been filed.

According to our newspaper partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Gutierrez was a well-known volunteer, community leader and the precinct chair for the Smith County Democratic party.

"Texas health officials linked Gutierrez's illness, along with those of seven other victims, to a hot tub display at the East Texas state fair, which was held in Tyler from Sept. 20- 29," Olsen said.

Legionnaires' disease is caused by legionella bacteria that can spread through inhaled water droplets spread through the air.

Most people who get sick with this disease may need to be hospitalized but typically recover.

"We're looking at everybody, but we're certainly looking at the owners of the hot tub that was at the Harvey center," Olsen said. "We're also looking at to whether the city of Tyler would have any responsibility for this."

