Family loses two generations to COVID-19

“She could just enjoy sitting out there in the heat, but she was in bed all day,” Ashley Davis, Standard’s fiancee, said. “That was the first sign for us.”

In May, Cedric Standard’s paternal grandmother, 79-year-old Martha Standard, had heart surgery at Trinity Mother Frances. After she was sent home, she was still feeling unwell. Her doctor prescribed her antibiotics, but it didn’t seem to help.

At her next doctor’s appointment, Martha was tested for COVID-19. It came back positive. Quickly after that, other members of Standard’s family fell ill, infected by the virus — his grandparents on his mother’s side, Otha and Charles Webster, and his mother, Opal Jean Webster.