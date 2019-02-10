TYLER, Texas — The mother and sister of a Flint man accused in the stabbing death of his father testified to the jury in the first day of his trial Tuesday that inflicting the wound with a knife was unintentional.

Patrick Crowder Jr.’s mother, Roshanda Crowder, and his older sister, Alexis Roberson, defended him as two of the witnesses in his aggravated assault trial in the 114th District Court.

Roshanda Crowder testified she was awakened Oct. 14 last year by her husband, Patrick Crowder Sr., yelling, “Get out of my house.”

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.