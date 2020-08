Residents say Dennis Lowe lived at the home with his three children.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, a firefighter lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning.

Clothing is currently being accepted for the children in the following sizes:

Medium boys (10-12)

Girls 8-10

2T-3T

Any other donations will be accepted.