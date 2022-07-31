Family holds celebration of life for man killed in Smith County accident

Friends and family of Marvin Jenkins gathered to celebrate the life of the person whom they called a "light in the room"

TYLER, Texas — Friends and family of Marvin Jenkins, one of the people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 110 in Smith County, gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of the person they called a "light in the room."

"I [saw] the picture of us and I love the picture of whenever he throws the leaves in the sky. And Joe is just standing there with the ball in his hand and I’m just walking this way and I’m just this little," said Lexie Jenkins, Marvin Jenkins' daughter

Memories like these are all the Marvin’s family has left. Marvin’s family had no idea July 22 would be their last day with him.

The celebration of life was also a time for reflection --many with matching shirts in support of his family; and though the loss may be hard, the love is strong, and the memories are even stronger.

"He was a good father, for sure. Always there for this family." said Joseph Jenkins, Marvin Jenkins' son.

Marvin’s sister called him the "light of the room." Everyone would smile when he would walk in and he always had a good attitude.