The family of a community leader who died from complications due to Legionnaires' disease he contracted while registering voters at the East Texas State Fair has retained an attorney.

Minneapolis attorney Elliot Olsen has been retained by Susan Gutierrez, whose husband died after he contracted Legionnaires' disease in late September, according to a news release from Olsen on Tuesday.

The outbreak of Legionnaires' disease was linked to a hot tub display inside Harvey Hall during the fair in late September, according to public health officials.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

