The family's black lab, Chief, who served as a therapet, was shot and killed on December 6.

A family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the responsible parties for shooting (and ultimately death) of the family's black Labrador Retriever named Chief.

The Mehling family requests the public's help by calling 903-520-6971 with any information regarding the situation.