OVERTON, Texas — An Overton man suffered a stroke behind the wheel earlier this month, sparking a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 3053 the evening of June 8.

Family members confirmed physicians’ diagnosis earlier this week.

Catarino Gallardo “C.G.” Mata was westbound on County Road 2729 at the time of the incident. In the midst of the medical crisis, the vehicle lost control at FM 3053 and was struck by a northbound pickup with four occupants.

