RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A home was destroyed following a Tuesday fire in Rusk County.

According to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, at around 7:20 p.m. crews responded to a house in flames on County Road 278D.

Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department

Crims Chapel VFD says the occupants were able to safely escape.

The fire was extinguished without incident.

Crims Chapel VFD says the occupants were able to escape safely. The fire was extinguished without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from Rusk County, Elderville and Kilgore fire departments assisted in the fire.