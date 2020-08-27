Family searching for missing Jacksonville teen

Tyress Gipson was last seen on August 22.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Family members are asking the public for help in locating a missing Jacksonville teen.

The family of 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, say he was last seen on August 22.

Tyress is describe as 6' 0" and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair with dreads and red tips. He also wears braces.

Tyress also has several tattoos: the name "Lavance" on the right side of his chest, "BG" with a "$" sign on his left forearm and praying hands with a rose on his right arm.

Tyress recently graduated from high school in June of 2020.