"He had a heart of gold": Family talks about losing their nephew in the San Jose shooting

Adrian Balleza's uncle, Hector Garza, says in the aftermath of his nephew's death, gun reform can follow.

FLINT, Texas — On Wednesday, nine people in San Jose were killed by a lone gunman —including Adrian Balleza.

Balleza has relatives that live in Flint who wanted to share more about him.

"He had a heart of gold, he was good-natured, he didn't have any evil and he was a really good guy," Balleza's uncle, Hector Garza, said. "Some people give a lasting impression. Just do they're being vivacious they're smiling all the time. And he always had that aura."

Garza said it wasn't until late Wednesday that they realized something was wrong. While they had heard about the San Jose shooting, they never imagined Adrian would be involved.

"It wasn't until we got the phone call that 'hey, they can't find Adrian,'" Garza said. "And we were like, 'what do you mean they can't find Adrian, what are you talking about?' They said yeah, the shooting in San Jose. We're like, 'you got to be kidding."

Adrian's brother Juan Jose was the first to realize something was wrong. They worked together at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, but he was running late.

"He actually called his brother that morning while this was going on," Garza explained. "And [was] like, 'hey brother, I'm running late.' And while this was transpiring the shooting started."

The entire family is still absorbing the loss of Balleza. Hector said Balleza's father Constantino asked him to do one thing in the wake of losing his son.

"He said Hector, my voice can't carry," Garza said. "But perhaps yours can. He said I beg you, try to do something about gun reform."