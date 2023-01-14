Family uninjured, home likely destroyed after fire in Lufkin

The family does have insurance and the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire is under investigation, the city of Lufkin said.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin family is safe and without injuries after escaping a fire that likely destroyed their home and two vehicles Saturday morning.

Firefighters came to the scene responding to a call about a garage on fire on Baltrusol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision around 9 a.m. They found the entire home engulfed in flames.

The family escaped the home before the first responders arrived, according to the city of Lufkin. However, their home and two vehicles inside the garage are likely a total loss. No other homes were damaged.

Firefighters are monitoring hot spots after knocking down larger flames and flare-ups earlier Saturday morning, the city said in a statement.