TYLER, Texas — East Texas native Patrick Mahomes could add two more awards to his growing trophy case.

The Whitehouse ISD alum turned NFL superstar has been nominated for two individual ESPY awards:

In the Best Male Athlete category, Mahomes, 23, is nominated alongside Mookie Betts (MLB - Boston Red Sox), Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA - Milwaukee Bucks) and Brooks Koepka (PGA).

For Best NFL Player, Mahomes will go up against Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) and Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints).

Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in 16 games and led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first AFC championship game since the 1993 season.

The fan vote for the awards is now open. Click here to cast your vote.

Awards the Piney Woods gunslinger racked up during the 2018 season include:

NFL Most Valuable Player

Pro Bowl

First-team All-Pro

NFL Offensive Player of the Year

NFL Passing Touchdowns Leader

He was also chosen to be the cover athlete for Madden 20.

Due to his skill and growing popularity, Mahomes inked deals with Advocare, Heinz, Oakley and Adidas. His NFL jersey was ranked third on the NFL's list of top selling jerseys for 2018.

The popular quarterback even launched an online merchandise store and developed a children's foundation, as well.

The Kansas City Chiefs are nominated for Best Game for their Monday Night Football thriller against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams topped the Chiefs 54-51. Other Best Game nominees are LSU vs. Texas A&M (NCAAF - Aggies won in seven overtimes 7472 in the highest scoring game in FBS history) and Notre Dame vs. UCONN (NCAAW Final Four - Norte Dame defeated UCONN 81-76 after 26 lead changes).

Texas High School football is also represented on the ESPYs nomination list.

In the Best Play category, North Shore High School's incredible 45-yard "Hail Mary" that helped them beat Duncanville to claim the UIL Texas 6A DI Championship has earned a nod.

The ESPYs will be hosted by Tracy Morgan on July 10 at 7 p.m.